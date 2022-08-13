AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 13TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 13TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:11 PM

High pressure coming from our north settling over the for the start of the weekend. This system brings a cooler air mass along with it. After a cool start Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees, we rebound for the afternoon into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees for highs. Feeling pleasant with low dew point temperatures, only in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. High pressure bringing dry and mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon. High-level clouds slowly move in for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Increasing mid and high-level clouds Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Spotty sprinkles possible by late day, but most of the area staying dry through sunset. Spotty light showers possible overnight as moisture continues to advect into the region. Overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Area of low pressure moving to our south for the start of the workweek. Moisture continues to usher into the region, bringing the chance for scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and cooler than average. Highs in the upper upper 60s to mid 70s. Lingering rainfall possible midweek before high pressure builds in for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

