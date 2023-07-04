AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 4TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 4TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms are possible over the next couple of days. Do we get a break from the showers and storms anytime soon? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear overnight with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Patchy fog looks to develop late.

TOMORROW:

Hot and humid will be the story by midweek. Temperatures soar into the low 90s on Wednesday. Due to the heat and humidity, showers and thunderstorms may start to pop-up during the afternoon and evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Thursday is a repeat of Wednesday as we are hot and humid again. Temperatures reach the mid 90s Thursday. By the afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms look to pop-up. A cold front enters the region on Friday and into Saturday leading to showers and thunderstorms. We do see more seasonable temperatures due to the cold front and a break from the humidity. On Sunday and into next week, a low pressure system moves in bringing the chance for showers into the beginning of next week.

Have a great night!

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 91 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

