AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 28TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 28TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Hot and humid today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

We are mostly sunny today but hot and humid. Temperatures today will be well above average and we will be very humid. This will make it feel like upwards of 95-100 degrees outside.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are seeing increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms developing.

THIS WEEKEND:

On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms continue. As we go through the weekend, we get cooler and drier. Sunday is mostly sunny and we are seeing below average temperatures.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday are mainly dry days. Temperatures also remain below average. By the middle and end of next week, we see temperatures a little closer to what we should be seeing for this time of the year. Shower chances return by Thursday.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 76 LOW : 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW : 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW : 62

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram