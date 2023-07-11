AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 11TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 11TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Hot and humid today. When do we see relief from the heat and humidity? Details below:

TODAY:

Mostly sunny today with some isolated showers developing for the afternoon and evening. The summer heat and humidity will also increase today as highs reach near 90.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are in the mid 60s. We are partly cloudy with some stray showers lingering.

TOMORROW:

Clouds build on Wednesday ahead of showers and thunderstorms developing for the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during this time frame. The main threats with any strong to severe storm is strong winds and heavy rain.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The same story goes for Thursday as showers and thunderstorms develop again. An isolated strong to severe is possible again as well. The main threats would be heavy rain and strong winds. We start to dry out Friday with broken cloud cover. This does not last long as showers and thunderstorms return going into the weekend.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram