AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 52°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Hot and humid again today. When do we cooldown? Details below:

TODAY:

Hot and humid yet again today but a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Stray showers move in this morning. The more widespread showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. Strong winds and heavy rain are the main concerns.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we remain mild and muggy. Stray showers remain possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

On and off showers and thunderstorms continue Friday. We start to get cooler by the end of the week and into the weekend.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue for the weekend. All of these rounds of showers and thunderstorms are due to a stalled out low pressure system. Showers linger for the start of next week and we are more seasonable with our temperatures. Another low pressure system enters the region going into midweek which keeps us active.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

