AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 13TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 13TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms return today. How long do they last? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds decrease this morning and sunshine returns late morning. In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms develop due to a cold front moving through. During the afternoon and evening, some strong to severe storms are possible with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated large hail. Localized flash flooding is also possible due to the heavy rain.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, showers and thunderstorms linger. Otherwise, we are partly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

On Friday we see a mix of sun and clouds. For the afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms develop but nothing strong or severe is expected at this time.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Throughout the weekend, we stay active as showers and thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening hours. By Monday, an isolated shower may linger but most look to dry out. Scattered showers then return for Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area. For Wednesday, sunshine returns and we stay dry.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

