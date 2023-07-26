AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 26TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 26TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:54 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Hot and humid conditions Wednesday through the end of the workweek. Active weather quick to return. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds for the evening as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Spotty showers before midnight, then chance for showers and thunderstorms into the predawn hours. Potential for isolated strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Lows near 70 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Spotty showers linger through sunrise, then another round of showers and thunderstorms moves in for the afternoon. Storm coverage will be dependent on how much sunshine we see ahead of the second round of rainfall as sunshine helps fuel thunderstorm development. If thunderstorms are able to develop with the help of sun, there is potential for isolated strong/severe development for the late day. Gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees with heat index values into the low to mid 90s. Rainfall then tapers for the overnight. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High heat and humidity continues for Friday with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Chance for rainfall increases late Friday night into Saturday with another frontal system impacting the region. Potential for isolated strong thunderstorms into the start of the weekend with gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Highs into the low to mid 80s and still feeling very humid Saturday. Mainly dry Sunday into early next week and less humid. Temperatures will be closer to what we are used to for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

LOW: 70

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW : 64

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 94 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 80 LOW : 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

