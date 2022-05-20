AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 20TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 20TH: 44°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:42 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for a portion of the Southern Tier Saturday from noon to 7pm.

Spotty rainfall coming to an end early Friday evening. Lingering clouds continue for the overnight. Warm and muggy with temperatures only cooling into the 60s for overnight lows.

Cold front slowly approaching from the west Saturday. Ahead of the front, breezy southwest winds ushering heat and moisture into the region. Hot and humid for the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees, but heat index values into the mid to upper 90s. Limit outdoor exposure, stay hydrated and protect your pets from the heat. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible during peak heating hours, but best chances look to be after sunset into the early overnight. Potential for an isolated strong thunderstorm with strong wind gusts and small hail the main concerns. Staying mild overnight with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

Summer-like conditions continue Sunday as the cold front doesn’t move through until late day. Hot and humid with highs into the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Chance fore showers and thunderstorms increases for the late afternoon and evening hours as the cold front finally moves in. Potential for stronger thunderstorms to develop with strong wind and large hail our main concern. Something to keep an eye on over the next few days. Lingering rainfall overnight and lows into the 40s to near 50 degrees. Sunday’s cold front providing a cooler and more comfortable start to early next week. Chance for showers again by midweek.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 44

MONDAY: LINGERING CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

