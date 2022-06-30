AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 30TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 30TH: 56°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Hot and muggy Thursday afternoon. Mild conditions through the overnight with temperatures falling only into the low to mid 60s. Mostly clear and staying dry.

Clouds slowly build Friday ahead of a cold front. Another hot and muggy summer day for the Twin Tiers with highs near 90 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the late afternoon and evening. Keeping an eye on any thunderstorms that develop for potentially strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Potential for slow moving rainfall overnight, which may mean high rainfall amounts. No flooding concerns at this point, but still keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Showers and isolated rumbles of thunder may linger Saturday as a cold front passes to our southeast. The whole day will not be a washout, though. Highs near 80 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Drying out for late afternoon and the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Staying dry Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Highs near 80 degrees. Most of the 4th of July staying dry. Highs near 80 degrees. Slight chance for rainfall returns by Monday night, then continues through midweek.

FRIDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

