AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 30TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 30TH: 49°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer-like week continues. Above average temperatures along with sunshine. Find out how long it will last below:

TONIGHT:

Fair weather cumulus clouds clear out after sunset, but wildfire smoke leads to an overnight haze. Staying dry. Lows near 50 degrees.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure in control of the region through most of the week. Sunshine and dry conditions through at least Thursday. Feeling a lot like summer with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Mainly clear overnights with lows in the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Slight increase in moisture Friday as high pressure moves out, with the main impact being added cloud cover. Mid and high-level clouds filter overhead, but not stopping our temperatures any. Highs Friday near 90 degrees. Mild overnight with lows near 60 degrees. Weak cold front moves in for the start of the weekend bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms along with a slight drop in temperatures. Near average highs for this time of the year into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: HAZY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: HAZY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

