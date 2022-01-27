Increasing cloud cover today with snow showers overnight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 27TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 27TH: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:16 PM

We had another very cold start today with temperatures in the negatives for most locations but temperatures will increase to the upper 20s this afternoon. Clouds will also be on the increase today. First, we start off mostly sunny but see increasing cloud cover this afternoon. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight tonight and brings some snow showers. General accumulation will be light. The cold front moves out early Friday morning but the clouds hold strong throughout the day Friday. Highs on Friday reach the mid 20s.

Saturday and Sunday remain dry but stubborn cloud cover sticks with us. It is also a cold start to the weekend with highs in the teens on Saturday. We do a bit better Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Overnight Sunday, a weak area of low pressure moves through and brings some light snow showers.

Heading into next week, temperatures improve and become above average. Highs reach the 30s Monday and Tuesday with dry conditions. Once again, stubborn cloud cover is with us. Wednesday is a dry day with highs in the 40s. What a warm-up! Rain showers move in overnight Wednesday.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SNOW SHOWERS LATE, BREEZY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, AM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 15 LOW: 1

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

