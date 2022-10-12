AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 40°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:31 PM

Happy Wednesday! It is a quiet start to the day with mostly clear conditions. Clouds increase throughout the day. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that moves in tonight and continues to push through the area on Thursday. Stray showers develop this evening and early overnight. The bulk of the rain does not move in until late overnight and into tomorrow morning. This rain will be widespread throughout Thursday and will be heaviest from Thursday late morning until the early evening. Some thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Thursday. During Thursday afternoon, isolated strong to severe storms are possible with the main threat being damaging winds. Regardless, winds will be breezy for Wednesday and especially Thursday with the cold front.

Behind the cold front, we dry out and see sunshine return for Friday. It is also cooler. Clouds increase on Saturday ahead of another weak cold front Saturday night which brings some showers in the evening and overnight. Dry weather once again returns for Sunday. A cool down is in-store for us for the start of next week. Another cold front enters the area Monday into Tuesday bringing the chance for showers.

Have a great day!

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. T-STORM POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. EVENING/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

