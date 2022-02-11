Increasing clouds today ahead of more rain and snow showers tonight and Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:36 PM

Quiet weather starts our day today with some sunshine and high-level clouds! I am all for the sunshine part! A mostly sunny start today with clouds increasing throughout the day, especially this afternoon. Temperatures are also increasing today with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Our next weather system moves in tonight bringing rain showers that gradually transition to snow showers by Saturday morning. This is with temperatures dropping as a cold front moves through tonight into Saturday. Lows tonight are near freezing. We approach the 40s again early Saturday and that will be our highs for the day. Due to the cold front moving in, the highs for the day will be early. Behind the front, we see drier and colder conditions.

It is a dry but cold end to the weekend with highs near 20 on Sunday. Stubborn cloud cover also holds Sunday. Dry conditions remain through Wednesday next week but we do not fully get rid of the clouds. Mostly Cloudy Monday but some filtered sunshine on Tuesday. Wednesday is a cloudy day ahead of our next area of low pressure that brings some rain showers for Thursday. Monday is a cold day but temperatures rebound by Wednesday and Thursday as highs reach into the 40s again!

Have a great day!

​​FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE PM RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 21 LOW: 0

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 19 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

