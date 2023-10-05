AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 42°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry today but getting active for the end of the week and the weekend. More details below:

TODAY:

Some patchy fog is starting our day and will lift mid-morning. Clouds do start to increase throughout the day today but we remain dry. Temperatures also remain well above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy but continue to stay dry.

TOMORROW:

A cold front moves in Friday bringing isolated showers in the morning with more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the late day hours. Heavier pockets of rainfall are possible at times.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers continue for both days this weekend and it will be windy. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are possible at times both days. Rainfall over an inch is possible for some locations through the weekend but any flooding concerns look quite isolated due to the recent dry weather pattern. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we are drying out but stay mostly cloudy.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

