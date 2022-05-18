AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 18TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 18TH: 44°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:24 PM

Happy Wednesday! Some sunshine is starting our day but clouds will gradually increase. Building cloud cover takes us throughout our Wednesday and highs reach the upper 60s. Overnight, our next weather maker moves in and brings rain showers to the Twin Tiers. Lows tonight drop into the low 50s. Our weather maker is a warm front which results in a warm-up over the next couple of days. Due to this front, isolated showers linger for parts of Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, clouds decrease. It will also be a bit breezy for the day. Temperatures rise into the mid 70s on Thursday.

The warming trend continues for Friday and we reach the upper 80s for highs. There is a slight chance for a shower on Friday. Otherwise, we see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures really heat up on Saturday as we reach the low to mid 90s. It also gets a bit muggy and humid. Over the weekend, a cold front slowly moves through. Showers move in late afternoon and into the evening of Saturday as that cold front enters from the West. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible Saturday night. Sunday is our best chance to see some thunderstorms. Rain showers are also with us for Sunday as that cold front fully moves through.

Monday and Tuesday are dry days but stubborn clouds do linger for both days. We also are cooler both days compared to the weekend.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. EVENING & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 93 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 45

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

