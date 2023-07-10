AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 10th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 10th: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated chances for showers and storms move in to start off the work week. How long will the rain last? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds will be on the decrease throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible in the morning with chances for storms in the afternoon and evening. It will be cooler today with highs only in the upper seventies.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear for the overnight. Patchy fog is possible, but it will be chilly, with lows in the upper fifties to near sixty.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Drier conditions move in on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper eighties. We will be sunny to start off Wednesday. But clouds will return as we anticipate more showers and storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Chances increase for showers and storms on Thursday as another low pressure system moves through. Chances will linger into Friday to end the work week.

WEEKEND:

Spotty showers will be possible for Saturday, but overall it is looking rather dry to start the weekend. Chances for showers and storms will return though on Sunday with highs back in the upper eighties.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64