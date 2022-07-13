AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 13TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 13TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Rainfall coming to an end Wednesday evening with the loss of daytime heating. Breaks in clouds for the overnight with fog developing late. Lows near 60 degrees.

Another weak disturbance pushes through on Thursday. Isolated rainfall possible, but staying light with dry air at the surface. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, near average for this time of the year. Decreasing clouds through late day, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 50s.

High pressure builds in for the end of the workweek and start of the weekend. Dry weather returns Friday and Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Friday again near 80 degrees, then into the low to mid 80s for highs Saturday. Increasing clouds Sunday with a chance for rainfall by late day and overnight. Highs into the 80s. Best chance for rainfall looks to be on Monday, but passing showers and rumbles of thunder still possible into midweek.

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

