AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 6TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 6TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

High pressure gradually building into the region through late day Wednesday. Mostly to partly cloudy conditions into the overnight. Staying dry and lows near 60 degrees.

Broken clouds returning for Thursday. Most of the day staying dry, but an isolated shower becomes possible for the afternoon and early evening. Any rainfall staying light. Otherwise, warm and muggy. Highs near 80 degrees, close to average for this time of the year. Overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Weak disturbance passing the region Friday, coming along with limited moisture. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible through late day, but again staying light. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to end the workweek. Highs near 80 degrees. Decreasing clouds overnight into the start of the weekend. Friday night’s lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

High pressure providing a quiet weekend and start to the new workweek. Drying out with some sunshine returning. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Lows both nights near 50 degrees. Warmer Monday with highs into the low to mid 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 58

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

