AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 21ST: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 21ST: 59°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure settles in for the weekend. Isolated rainfall possible, but most staying dry. Changes ahead next week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Northwest wind ushering dry air into the region. Isolated showers tapering through the evening, drying out for the overnight. Partly to mostly clear. Lows near 60 degrees.

WEEKEND:

High pressure settles in for the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Weak disturbances move in for the afternoon and early evenings, bringing the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most will stay dry, though. Highs both days near 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns early next week as our next disturbance moves into the region. Chance for rainfall lingers into midweek, but it won’t be a washout. Otherwise, increasing heat and moisture for us next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 58

