AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 10TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 10TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Patchy river valley fog possible. Lows near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

High pressure the main weather-maker, but a weak disturbance moves through late day. Potential for isolated showers and a quick rumble of thunder during the afternoon and early evening, but little if any rainfall at all. Mostly to partly sunny for the day. Heating up with a southwest wind, helping afternoon temperatures into the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Dry for the overnight under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather with us this week as a chance for showers and thunderstorms will be the case each day. Potential for isolated strong thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with isolated strong winds and small hail possible. Heavy rain is another concern this week, keeping an eye on the potential for isolated flooding. Otherwise, summer heat and humidity staying strong through the workweek and for the weekend.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram