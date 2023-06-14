AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 14TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 14TH: 54°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather returning Wednesday. Rainfall tapers for the overnight, but quick to return this week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Low pressure over the region bringing scattered showers through the evening. Rainfall tapers from west to east for the early overnight. Clearing late, but valley fog the case. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly to partly sunny Thursday. Isolated shower and thunderstorm potential for the late day hours, but most staying dry. Warmer with highs into the mid to upper 70s, closer to average for this time of the year. Chance for scattered showers returning for the late overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather likely Friday with another disturbance pushing through the area. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms for the day. Mainly cloudy and cooler than average with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 50s. At this early vantage point, it looks like stray showers possible for the weekend as low pressure rides up the coast. Best chances for rainfall staying to our east, though. Highs back into the 70s. Chance for showers continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER. DRYING OUT LATE WITH DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 52

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

