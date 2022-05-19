AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 19TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 19TH: 44°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:25 PM

Happy Thursday! Disorganized rain showers moving through parts of the Twin Tiers this morning. These showers are due to a weak area of low pressure entering from the West. This area of low pressure drags a weak moisture starved cold front through the area this afternoon. Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder march through during the afternoon. Dry air filters in today, especially behind the cold front which results in decreasing clouds. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s. Overnight, we are quiet with partly cloudy conditions. Lows drop into the low 50s. Friday is a mix of sun and clouds day with more active weather. A warm front lifts into the area for Friday and we start to get muggy and hot. Highs reach the upper 80s. The front also brings isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Humidity and heat is the story this weekend with temperatures reaching near or potentially record breaking on Saturday. Highs are in the low to mid 90s. Saturday will be the better day of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Active weather moves in during the evening and overnight. This will be with a slow moving cold front. It really enters the area on Sunday. Rain showers and thunderstorms will accompany this front. Potential is there for strong to severe storms on Sunday. Main threats would be hail and damaging winds.

Dry weather returns Monday and Tuesday but stubborn clouds hold. We also get a break from the heat and humidity heading into next week. Temperatures are back in the 60s and 70s those days. Clouds still hold for Wednesday as we are mostly cloudy. Showers return Wednesday evening and for the overnight.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY START, DECREASING CLOUDS. ISO SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EVENING & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

