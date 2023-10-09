AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 41°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:36 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated showers possible into midweek thanks to lake-enhancement. Otherwise, broken clouds and fall temperatures continue. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated light showers for the evening, then dry for the overnight. Mostly to partly cloudy and cool. Lows nearing 40 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Low pressure spinning to our north providing wrap around moisture into midweek. Isolated lake-enhanced shower possible Tuesday. Any rainfall staying light, though. Broken clouds and breezy for the afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees, then overnight lows near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Tuesday’s weather on repeat for Wednesday. Again, isolated shower potential as winds stay in favor of lake-enhancement. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight lows again near 40 degrees. Weak wave moves in Thursday providing the chance for a few showers. Again, any rainfall stays light. Breezy and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Chance for rainfall increases Friday night and for the weekend as our next storm system moves into the region. Showers likely, cloudy and windy. Highs for the weekend into the 50s. Chance for showers continues early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: BROKEN CLOUDS

LOW: 40

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

