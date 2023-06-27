AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 27TH: 82°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 27TH: 57°
TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM
TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers continue into midweek. When do we dry out? Details below:
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy overnight with isolated showers lingering. Lows tonight are near 60.
TOMORROW:
Showers continue to remain isolated on Wednesday. Otherwise, we hold onto the clouds. We do have an Air Quality Alert in place for Wednesday due to a northwest wind ushering in wildfire smoke from Canada. This Air Quality Alert is in place for the Southern Tier.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Winds change direction on Thursday which gives us a break from the wildfire smoke. We also get a break from the clouds and showers. Sunshine returns for Thursday but it is short-lived. Clouds build going into Friday with showers developing late day. Showers and thunderstorms take us into the weekend. This weekend will not be a washout and will just be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that will mainly be in the late day hours.
Have a great night!
WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 57
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 84 LOW: 58
FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 87 LOW: 64
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 83 LOW: 64
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 82 LOW: 62
MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 84 LOW: 61
TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 86 LOW: 61
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram