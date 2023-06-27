AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 27TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 27TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers continue into midweek. When do we dry out? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy overnight with isolated showers lingering. Lows tonight are near 60.

TOMORROW:

Showers continue to remain isolated on Wednesday. Otherwise, we hold onto the clouds. We do have an Air Quality Alert in place for Wednesday due to a northwest wind ushering in wildfire smoke from Canada. This Air Quality Alert is in place for the Southern Tier.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Winds change direction on Thursday which gives us a break from the wildfire smoke. We also get a break from the clouds and showers. Sunshine returns for Thursday but it is short-lived. Clouds build going into Friday with showers developing late day. Showers and thunderstorms take us into the weekend. This weekend will not be a washout and will just be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that will mainly be in the late day hours.

Have a great night!

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

