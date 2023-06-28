AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 28TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 28TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated showers today with sunshine in the evening. How long will the sunshine last? Details below:

TODAY:

Skies will be mostly cloudy for the morning into the afternoon. Once we get into the mid to late afternoon, clouds will start to break. Isolated showers will be possible, especially as we get into the afternoon. We will be on the cooler side today with highs only in the low to mid seventies.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be on the decrease overnight to mostly clear. Patchy fog will be possible after midnight. We will again be on the cooler side with lows in the low to mid fifties.

END OF WORKWEEK:

A mostly sunny day will be with us on Thursday. We will warm up with highs in the lower eighties. The sunny conditions won’t last long though. Skies will be mostly sunny for Friday morning. Clouds will increase as we get into the afternoon. Showers will move in for the late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will soar to the mid to upper eighties to round out the work week.

WEEKEND:

Shower and storm potential will move back in for the weekend. Temperatures drop to the lower to mid eighties on Saturday and into the lower eighties by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS LATE. ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85