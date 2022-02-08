Isolated snow showers today with more shower chances this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 8TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 8TH: 16°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:32 PM

We started off mostly clear this morning but now are turning overcast with low-level clouds moving in. These low-level clouds are ahead of a weak disturbance bringing some isolated snow showers that will be light. Trace amounts of snow is expected from these snow showers. Some may not even see these snow showers as they will be rather isolated. Dry conditions return this evening and stick around for Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy conditions tonight with temperatures into the teens.

During the afternoon on Wednesday, temperatures rise into the low 40s with increasing cloud cover. This cloud cover is ahead of a weak area of low pressure. This area of low pressure brings rain and snow showers Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Thursday rise near 40 with those rain and snow showers.

Friday is a dry day with cloudy conditions. Another area of low pressure moves in Friday into Saturday bringing more rain and snow showers. Quiet weather returns Sunday and Monday but we also get colder. Temperatures only rise into the 20s both days.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS/FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 6

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

