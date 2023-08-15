AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 15TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 15TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Light and spotty rainfall around midweek, then a cold front late Thursday night into early Friday morning changes things up a bit. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the evening with a brief downpour possible. Rainfall becomes more stray and light in coverage for the overnight. Fog develops thanks to the day’s moisture. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

Isolated to widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday. Again, the day will not be a washout. A little more sunshine compared to Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Drying out with decreasing clouds for the overnight, but fog still the case. Lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Most of Thursday is staying dry, but isolated showers and thunderstorms possible before sunset. Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases late overnight as a cold front moves through. Keeping an eye on the potential for heavy rainfall, but it should be quick moving. Highs into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Lingering light rainfall possible Friday. Highs into the 70s and feeling less humid. At this early vantage point, high pressure looks to keep us dry this weekend. Slight chance for rainfall into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWER/PATCHY DRIZZLE. BROKEN CLOUDS & FOG

LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 59

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW : 62

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 61

