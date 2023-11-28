AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 28th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 28th: 27°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lingering flurries will still be possible tonight along with cold and windy conditions. Chances continue into Wednesday, otherwise it will be drier for midweek. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Lingering flurries will still be possible for the overnight, but overall we will be much drier out there. Clouds will still be with us along with windy conditions. Lows will fall again into the lower twenties.

WEDNESDAY:

. Lingering flurries will again be possible on Wednesday on midweek. We will warm up to the mid thirties along with mostly cloudy skies.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds will decease to a mix of clouds and sun for your Thursday as highs rise all the way to the mid forties. Showers return to end the work week on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs sitting in the mid forties. We will still see a slight chance for a shower on Saturday, otherwise we will be drier to start off the weekend. We will be cloudy throughout the day on Sunday with showers returning late in the day. We will warm up to the mid forties again.

NEW WORK WEEK:

We start off the new work week with continued showers for Monday into Tuesday. It will be warm on Monday with highs in the upper forties, but a cold front moves in Tuesday morning, stunting the warmth to only the mid forties.

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44