AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 19TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 19TH: 15°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:06 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winds in favor of lingering lake-effect into the start of the weekend. Next storm system arrives Sunday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Northwest breeze in favor of lake-effect for the evening and early overnight. Shift of winds late, to out of the north, turning showers more stray in coverage. Clouds continue and cold. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Mainly trace amounts for additional snowfall, but 1″ possible into higher elevations of the Finger Lakes.

TOMORROW:

Stray lake-effect lingers into the morning, best chances into the Finger Lakes. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy start to the weekend. We may see some late day breaks in clouds. Dry afternoon and highs into the low to mid 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another storm system arrives by late day Sunday and continues into the overnight. Main precipitation type with this system being snow, but a wintry mix possible into our eastern counties. Snow staying steady into the early overnight. Wrap around moisture then takes us into the start of the workweek. Likely to be a messy commute Sunday evening, through the overnight and into early Monday. At this vantage point, snow totals from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon of 1-5″. Numbers may change if the track of this system changes.

Otherwise, turning windy with gusts over 25 mph Sunday and early next week. Highs Sunday and Monday in the low to upper 30s. Watching another storm system arriving by midweek. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to this event.

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS CONTINUE. SCATTERED TO STRAY SHOWERS

LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT & BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN & SNOW RETURNS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

