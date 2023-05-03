AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 3RD: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 3RD: 40°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Low pressure slowly moves out and high pressure slowly moves in. Change of scenery and temperatures heading into the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers for the evening, then becoming stray in coverage for the overnight. Patchy drizzle may be felt through late. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY:

Low pressure lingering over the region. Few showers possible for the afternoon, but not as numerous as earlier this week. Any rainfall staying light. Limited sunshine and cool, otherwise. Highs into the low to mid 50s, still below average for this time of the year. Few drops may be felt for the overnight. Lows mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WORKWEEK

Gradual drying and warming trend as we end the workweek. Isolated showers or sprinkles may be felt Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure decreases our cloud cover overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s with patchy frost possible. High pressure in place this weekend. Pleasant weekend ahead under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs for the weekend into the 60s. Chance for showers returns next week, but not a washout. Closer to average highs for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED TO STRAY SHOWERS/PATCHY DRIZZLE. MAINLY CLOUDY

LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS/PATCHY DRIZZLE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

