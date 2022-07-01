AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 1ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 1ST: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Isolated showers Friday evening, then chance for rainfall increases overnight with a cold front moving into the area. Showers and thunderstorms move through from west to east starting around 8-10 pm and continuing into the predawn hours. Potential for strong gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall with any strong thunderstorm that may develop. Overall flooding concern is low, but ponding of water is typical with any downpour. Patchy fog and lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder may linger Saturday as a cold front passes to our southeast. The whole day will not be a washout, though. Highs near 80 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Drying out for late afternoon and the overnight. Mostly clear and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Staying dry Sunday under plenty of sunshine courtesy of high pressure. Highs near 80 degrees. Mainly clear overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Most of the 4th of July staying dry. Highs near 80 degrees. Slight chance for rainfall returns by Monday night. Lows into the 60s. Weak waves rolling through for midweek bringing an on-and-off again chance for showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter