AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 39°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:25 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Stubborn low pressure off the coast providing a rainy and cloudy start to the workweek. Lingering showers Tuesday before a mainly dry midweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers for the evening, then a light showers or patchy drizzle for the overnight. Clouds continue and fog develops. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW:

Low pressure spinning off the coast providing wrap-around moisture Tuesday. Chance for scattered to isolated showers continues for the morning and afternoon, but overall rainfall staying light. Otherwise, mainly cloudy for the day. Highs Tuesday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Few sprinkles may be felt for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Gradual drying and warming trend continues into midweek as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Lingering cloud cover Wednesday, then a little more sunshine Thursday. High Wednesday near 60 degrees, near average for this time of the year. Turning mild Thursday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Dry through Thursday, but changes ahead for the weekend. Frontal system moves in Friday bringing a chance for showers. Rainfall then likely for the weekend. Trying to dry out for early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: SCTD. SHOWERS/PATCHY DRIZZLE. CLOUDY & FOG

LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

