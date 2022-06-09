AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 9TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 9TH: 51°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Happy Thursday! Gloomy and dreary weather is starting our day. Clouds hold throughout the day and showers linger for our Thursday. These showers stay light. Dry air filters in this evening and overnight. We dry out this evening and clouds decrease. Highs today reach the upper 60s. Overnight, lows are in the low 50s and we are mostly clear. This sets us up for a quiet end to the week. For Friday, we are mostly sunny and dry.

Unsettled weather is the story for the weekend. Saturday is a mostly cloudy day with some passing showers that stay light. Showers are more widespread on Sunday but remain light. This weekend will not be a washout. Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out over the weekend but rain showers will generally be the story.

There is a slight chance for showers early Monday before we dry out throughout the day. A warming trend also starts for the next week. We rise into the upper 70s on Monday and the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday is a dry and mostly sunny day. Wednesday is a mostly sunny day but there is a slight chance for some passing showers.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter