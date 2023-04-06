AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 6TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 6TH: 30°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lingering showers today with sunshine returning tomorrow. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Some patchy fog is starting our day but will lift throughout the early morning. Aside from the foggy start, a cold front is moving through this morning. This will lead to stray showers in the morning and lingering showers for the afternoon as the front stalls to the east of our area. Due to the cold front moving through this morning, there will be little change in temperature today.

TONIGHT:

We are mostly cloudy to start tonight before clouds decrease into Friday. We remain dry overnight as an area of high pressure builds in.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Friday and we are dry. This is with an area of high pressure in control.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure is the main weather-maker for the next few days which keeps our weather quiet. Plenty of sunshine for the weekend with near average temperatures. We see more mild temperatures into next week with sunshine holding.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

