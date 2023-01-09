AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 9TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 9TH: 17°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine started our workweek, but change of scenery for Tuesday. When will the sun return? Details below:

Tonight:

Weak cold front dropping into the area brings increasing clouds for the evening into the overnight. Stray snow shower or flurry possible, best chances into the Finger Lakes and farther north. Lows near 30 degrees.

Tomorrow:

Monday night’s cold front lingers over the region, but with limited moisture. Flurry possible, otherwise, stubborn clouds hold on for the day. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. Clouds continue for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Rest of the week:

Dry and mild conditions take us through Wednesday. Upper-level moisture leading to mid/high-level clouds. Highs near 40 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Clouds build for the evening and a stray shower possible late. Lows nearing 30 degrees. Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes for the end of the workweek. To start, we are on the warm side of this system. Chance for rain showers increases on Thursday. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Low pressure lifts north Thursday night, which will bring a cold front through the area into Friday. Rain showers in the morning, turning to snowfall as temperatures drop. At this early vantage point, this system is not looking like a concern. Highs in the low to mid 40s in the morning, then dropping through the afternoon. Winds in favor of lake-effect for the start of the weekend. High pressure builds in Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER/FLURRY POSSIBLE

LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

