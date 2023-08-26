AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 26th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 26th: 56°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mainly dry for Sunday before rain returns. When will sunshine return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible primarily before midnight. After that, clouds will start to decrease and patchy fog will move in. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper fifties.

SUNDAY:

We will be primarily on the dry side to round out the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day with a slight chance for a shower. It will be cooler and unseasonably cool with highs in the low to mid seventies.

WORKWEEK:

Clouds will be on the increase for Monday morning before shower and storm chances move in for the afternoon and evening. It will be warmer on Monday with highs in the upper seventies. Showers and storms continue into the overnight and into Tuesday. After that, we start to dry out and cool off for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low seventies. Skies will be sunny starting on Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures will be on the increase back to the upper seventies on Friday.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81