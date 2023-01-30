AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 30TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 30TH: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:19 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain and snow showers for the start of the workweek. When will sunshine return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Rain and snowfall for the evening, then lingering flurries late. Trace to a quick 1″ of snowfall possible. Black ice also possible on untreated surfaces as temperatures drop. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TOMORROW:

Winds in favor of lake-effect, but only extending into our northern counties. Any snowfall staying light. Broken clouds for the afternoon and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees, then lows into the low to mid teens.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Weak high pressure moves in for midweek. Wednesday will bring partly to mostly sunny conditions and dry weather. Highs near 30 degrees, then overnight lows into the low to mid teens. Upper-level moisture Thursday brings increasing mid/high-level clouds. Breezy and highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Main concern for the week turns to an arctic cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills Thursday night through Saturday. Friday’s wind chills most likely below zero through the day with actual highs only in the teens and overnight lows below zero. Gusty northwest wind also in favor of lake-effect Thursday night and Friday, but not expecting snow to amount to much. Warmer Sunday into next week, but chance for showers returns.

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS TO FLURRIES

LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 15 LOW: -5

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 14 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

