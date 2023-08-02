AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 2nd: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 2nd: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:26 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mainly dry overnight before showers move in on Thursday. What part of our region will see the highest chances for showers? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies will be partly cloudy for your overnight. There is the chance for showers after midnight, otherwise we will be dry beforehand. It will be warmer, with lows in the upper fifties to near sixty.

THURSDAY:

We’ll see some showers in the morning. And then more chances in the evening. But most of the rain will be north of us. Only hitting the northern part of our region. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid eighties.

END OF WORK WEEK:

We end the work week with showers and storms moving into the region for the afternoon and evening. Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower eighties.

WEEKEND:

We dry out for the weekend behind a cold front. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the lower eighties. Clouds will increase on Sunday as we anticipate showers for the work week. Highs on Sunday will rise to the mid eighties.

START OF NEW WORK WEEK:

Shower and storm chances return as we start off the new work week on Monday. We warm up to the mid eighties as a warm front moves through. By Tuesday, we are looking at chances for showers as well as highs falling to the lower eighties as a cold front moves through. Showers will again linger into Wednesday with highs remaining in the lower eighties.

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW : 64

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW : 59

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81