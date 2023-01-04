AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 4TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 4TH: 18°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:49 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday’s our best bet at dry weather for the workweek. Gradual cooling trend into the weekend. Just how cool will we get? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered to isolated showers through late evening, then rainfall tapers late overnight. Clouds break, but fog continues. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW:

Thursday is our best bet at a mainly dry day. Stray shower early on possible, but looking dry with breaks in clouds for the afternoon. Highs Thursday approaching 50 degrees. Clouds build back in for the overnight as a chance for showers returns late. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Light showers around Friday and for the start of the weekend. Rain mixing with and turning to snow as temperatures get a little closer to average for this time of the year. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 30s. Any snowfall staying light, mainly trace amounts. Dry start to Sunday with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance for showers returns overnight and for Monday. On-and-off again chances for showers into midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: RAINFALL TAPERS & FOG CONTINUES

LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter