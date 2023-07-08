AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 8th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 8th: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mainly dry today before more active weather moves in to end the weekend. How long will the rain last? Details below:

TODAY:

Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day. An isolated shower will be possible. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper eighties.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will be on the increase overnight with chances for showers and storms starting after midnight as a low pressure system approaches the region. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid sixties.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms will continue to be with us throughout the day. Skies will be cloudy with highs falling to near eighty.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Scattered showers will be possible for your Monday afternoon. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. We get a lot drier for Tuesday into Wednesday for midweek. Highs will reach the upper eighties both days along with mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms return for Thursday into Friday as temperatures top off in the mid eighties.

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84