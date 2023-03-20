AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 20TH: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 20TH: 24°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:20 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine with us for the start of the workweek. Staying dry and mild into midweek, but changes ahead. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Weak disturbance rolling through brings increasing clouds late overnight, but we stay dry. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Clouds quick to move out as a ridge of high pressure is quick to take back hold of the region. Breezy southwest wind combined with sunshine helping afternoon temperatures into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Variable clouds for the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Southwest winds continue to usher warmth into the region. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees, which is above average for this time of the year. Chance for showers spotty rain showers returns by late day Wednesday and overnight. Chance for rainfall increases into Thursday, then occasional showers take us throughout the day. Moisture pushes to the south Friday with the best chances for showers staying in the Northern Tier and farther south. Low pressure into the Great Lakes for the weekend. Chance for showers increases Saturday, then lake-effect may linger Sunday. Trying to dry out into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: VARIABLE CLOUDS

LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

