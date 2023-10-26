AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 36°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying mild through the end of the workweek, but changes ahead this weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Stubborn clouds overhead for the overnight, helping to trap heat in at the surface. Staying mild for overnight lows with temperatures only falling into the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated showers possible Friday as a weak wave grazes our area, but most staying dry. Otherwise, mix of sun and clouds for the day. Breezy southwest wind helping to bump our temperatures up. Highs into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, mild for this time of the year. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Cold front moves in Saturday bringing our next chance for showers. Best timing for any rainfall in the morning hours, then decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows into the low to mid 40s. Wave of low pressure brings a greater chance for steady rainfall Sunday and more rainfall around early next week. Otherwise, cooling trend in store for us. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Highs next week mainly into the 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 53

FRIDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MIX SUN & CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram