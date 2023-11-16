AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 16th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 16th: 30°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

THURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild end to the workweek. Cold front moves through Friday and will change things up for the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure in control of the region. Mostly clear for the evening, then increasing high clouds after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Repeat of mild temperatures for Friday ahead of a cold front that moves in. Southwest wind 10-20 mph in favor of above average temperatures. Highs for the afternoon near 60 degrees. Building clouds for the morning. Rain then becomes likely by midday and continues through the evening as a cold front passes through the region. Showers may linger late overnight into the start of the weekend. Rainfall totals of 0.25-0.50″ possible. Lows near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Friday’s cold front drops our temperatures for the weekend. Breezy northwest winds ushering cooler temperatures into the region. Highs Saturday near 40 degrees, then highs in the mid to upper 40s Sunday. Lingering shower Saturday morning, then decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Lows near freezing. Another weak wave and northwest wind in favor of stray lake-effect Sunday. Dry start to the new workweek. Next storm system moves in Tuesday. Potential for a wintry mix to all rain. Chance for showers continues through Thanksgiving.

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING HIGH CLOUDS LATE

LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE, RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram