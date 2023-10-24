AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 36°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:12 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure in control of the region for the workweek. We stay fairly quiet and mild for this time of the year. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

High pressure at the surface keeping us fairly quiet this week. Upper-level moisture in place leading to increasing clouds Wednesday, but not stopping our temperatures. Breezy southwest wind ushering in the warmth. Highs near 70 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Most staying dry for the overnight, but isolated showers or sprinkles possible late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Wednesday’s weather on repeat through the end of the workweek. Despite cloud cover, we are staying mild for this time of the year. Highs Thursday and Friday into the 70s. Overnight lows into the 50s, which is what our average highs are around this time of the year. Isolated light showers or sprinkles possible through Friday, but best chances for rainfall returns this weekend. Cooling trend takes us into early next week.

UESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. AREAS OF FROST LATE

LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram