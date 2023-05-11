AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 11TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 11TH: 43°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure slides east through Friday and a weak disturbance grazes our area for the start of the weekend. What impacts will we see? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear for the overnight. Winds turning from northwest to southwest 0-10 mph. Lows near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY:

High pressure slides east as a weak disturbance approaches our area. Upper-level moisture in place in the form of mid and high-level clouds, but staying dry through the afternoon. Warmest day of the week with highs into the low to mid 80s, above average for this time of the year. Partly cloudy for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK:

Weak disturbance grazing our area Saturday. Models trending south and west with the placement of this system. Slight chance for a stray shower, but most of the area will stay dry. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Weak cold front moves through late day Saturday. Overnight lows into the low to mid 40s. Noticeably cooler Sunday in the wake of the cold front with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows mid 30s to near 40 degrees with patchy frost possible. Dry start to the new workweek. Cold front Tuesday brings a chance for showers and a drop in temperatures.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 48

FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. STRAY LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

MONDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

