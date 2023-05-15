AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 44°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure is replaced with a cold front Tuesday, which provides a change of scenery and chance in temperatures. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure over the region keeping us quiet through the overnight. Mainly clear and staying dry. Lows near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY:

Increasing clouds Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region. Mild and windy ahead of the cold front we are. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Cold front moves through for the evening, which provides a chance for stray showers. Any rainfall staying light. Clouds quick to clear out for the late night. Lows near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Main impact from Tuesday’s cold front is the drop in temperatures Wednesday. Feeling fall-like with highs only into the low to mid 50s, below average for this time of the year. Overnight temperatures drop to 30 degrees, so a hard freeze is likely. High pressure overhead Wednesday through Thursday providing dry conditions. Warmer Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Seasonable and nice Friday. Highs near 70 degrees. Another front moves in this weekend. Best chances for rainfall is on Saturday, but stray showers still possible Sunday. Drying out for early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MANINLY CLEAR

LOW: 39

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. EVENING STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

MONDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram