AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 10TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 10TH: 31°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Beautiful start to the workweek. How long will the nice weather last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

A clear to mostly clear overnight with just a few high clouds overhead. Staying dry and with a light southwest wind. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure in control of the region this week. Dry air at the surface, but upper-level moisture leading to mid and high-level clouds overhead. Winds increasing out of the west with gusts over 25 mph possible. With low relative humidity and a strong wind, this creates fire weather concerns. Keep in mind the annual burn ban is in effect until mid May. Mild for this time of the year with highs near 70 degrees. Dry overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Weak front over the region midweek. A few sprinkles may be felt early Wednesday, but most staying dry. Clouds clear out through the afternoon. Warm with highs into the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows near 50 degrees. High pressure brings plenty of sunshine for the end of the workweek. Highs both Thursday and Friday near 80 degrees. Chance for spotty showers Saturday, then chance for rainfall increases Sunday as a cold front moves through. Cooler start to the new workweek.

MONDAY NIGHT: CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 31

