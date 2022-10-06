AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 42°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:41 PM

Happy Thursday! Starting our day mostly clear but clouds will increase throughout the day. Our temperatures will also be on the rise and it will be another mild day. This evening, an isolated shower is possible but most look to stay dry. We are dry overnight and mostly cloudy. More showers move in Friday morning with a cold front entering the area. These will just be passing showers in the morning and into the afternoon. Due to the cold front, we trend cooler into the weekend.

Breezy conditions from Friday through Sunday but it is shaping up to be a nice weekend. Mostly sunny conditions are expected for Saturday and Sunday. Some clouds filter in for the start of next week. Shower chances do not return until Wednesday.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PASSING SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

