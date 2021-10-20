Mild Thursday, cooler Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 20TH: 36°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:18 PM

Weak wave moving through the region bringing added cloud cover through late day Wednesday. Limited moisture coming along with this wave, coming in the form of mainly just a few sprinkles through the evening hours. Clouds scatter after sunset, then return late overnight as our next weather-maker draws closer to the region. Lows near 50 degrees.

Sprinkles/light shower possible into the early morning Thursday. Clouds in the morning, then a break in cloud cover for the afternoon before a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures ahead of the cold front reaching to near 70 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Cold front then moves through heading into the evening, which brings the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall won’t be a concern. Spotty showers stick around for the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Spotty showers linger Friday as winds will stay in favor of lake-enhanced showers and cloud cover. Otherwise, fall temperatures returning with afternoon highs reaching into the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows nearing 40 degrees. Cloud cover should help limit any patchy frost development. Chance for stray showers continues this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Breezy and highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Overnight lows near 40 degrees. Stray showers possible into early next week. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49​​​​

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

