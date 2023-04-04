AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 4TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 4TH: 29°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild temperatures take us into midweek. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, but also having the best chances for showers and thunderstorms. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Boundary draped over the region the focal point for upper-level moisture. Mostly to partly cloudy conditions as the boundary drops to our south. Lows into the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW:

Best chances for rainfall this week is on Wednesday as a frontal system moves through the region. Warm front lifts Wednesday morning into the afternoon, bringing the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy south winds helping our temperatures to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs, above average for this time of the year. Cold front approaching the area brings an increasing chance for showers by evening and overnight. Instability present, so thunderstorms also possible. Keeping an eye on our severe weather risk with the main concern being strong gusty winds, but heavy rain and small hail also possible. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Little change in temperatures Thursday as the cold front slowly moves through. Highs in the low 60s. Lingering showers and isolated rumbles of thunder for the morning and early afternoon, then decreasing clouds for late day. High pressure settles in Friday and for the weekend helping to dry us out. Slow warming trend into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS. MAINLY CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 41

